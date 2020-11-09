By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Top Nigerian golfer, Donatus Obadofin, has vowed to lift the 2020 Niger Delta Golf championship title, saying he will leave no stone unturned to achieve the feat for the first time.

The professional tour will tee-off at the Port Harcourt Golf Club in Rivers state, from November 26 to 29 as the winner is expected to smile home with N7m prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obadofin, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the tournament, said he’s confident to get the right results as he would be facing top-ranked professional golfers in the country at the commencement of the Port Harcourt tour.

“Am very confident that I will come out with a very good result this time around at the tour. Nigerians should expect the best from me, we are just coming out from the lockdown and we have been keeping ourselves fit for competitions.

“They are strong contenders for the title like Oche Andrew Odoh Nigeria number one, Sunday Olapade, and other fantastic players who are doing very well on the tour but am hoping to get the right results,” he said.

The Edo State-born professional golfer also revealed some of the tournaments he would be competing in before the end of the 2020 season.

“From the Port Harcourt Open, I will move to Uganda to play the Uganda Open Golf Championships from 3rd – 6th December 2020.

“Before ending the year with the Open Golf Charity Championship in Cameroon from the 8-12 to December,” he added.

He further called on corporate organisations and individuals to support the development of golf in the country through sponsorship of golf activities and professional golfers.

“Sponsorship has always been a challenge in golf activities, but we are hopeful to see how things unfold, I have spoken to my sponsors and they have promised to do something tangible.

“I want to commend those who have invested in my career so far and to let them know that I will make them proud,” Obadofin said.