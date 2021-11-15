Enterprising businessman Ejiobi Charles Chibuike popularly known as Obaego has

within past few years successfully managed his Teczo business group, earning a reputation as an astute auto dealer, real estate developer and a leading forex trader.

Speaking on how he has been able to found three thriving businesses in two years, Obaego said:

“I have deployed qualified trustworthy personnel’s managing the different aspect of the business and there is persistent interaction between us. I try as much as possible to meet them at least twice a week to provide me with updates of the operations of the respective business.

Real estate business has been a good carrier option that comes with a lot of difficulties and challenges.

It is quite competitive and a bit capital injection but the quite demanding as the need of residential apartments, office buildings and others keep on rising. Forex trading on the other hand has to do with trading of foreign exchange to the public and it needs to be regulated by law.”

From his wealth of experiences, Obaego gave out some important qualities required for a successful Forex business.

He said, “The attitude of trading in the Forex market has been no different. It is a matter of blending good analysis with effective implementation and one could succeed from the combination of talent and hard work.”

On handling competition, Teczo Real Estate CEO also reeled out 4 approaches he developed to tackle that aspect of his business.

“Competition has always been good for customers, therefore I try to consider certain approaches

– Establish a phenomenal customer service

– Build a strong online presence

– Set a competitive pricing

– Reward customers loyalty and further try to give back to the community,” he noted.

Obaego, who also founded Teczo Autos, emphasized on the importance of avoiding sharp business practices. “It is not by chance that I have been able to found three different types of business; it is because of my disposition to take on challenges. In the process, new vistas of opportunities open before me.”