The 9th Award and Prize-giving Ceremony of the NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition came to a close with 16-year-old Miss Josephine Oyinkansola Akande, of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, emerging overall winner.

The 200-level medical student, who hails from Osun State, defeated nine other finalists to clinch the first prize of N1 million (one million naira) and an HP Laptop, among other items.

The first runner-up, 23-year-old Mr Sonuga Sultan Opeyemi, also a 200-level medical student of Federal University of Technology, Akure, received N700,000 and an HP Laptop, while the second runner-up, Miss Amarachi Precious Aguigwe, a 200-level student of computer science at University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, received N500,000 and an HP Laptop.

Seven of the finalists had an HP Laptop each as consolation prize while copies of the seminal work, NIGERIA’S LOCAL CONTENT: A JOURNEY OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATION AND ECONOMIC TRANSFORMATION, authored by Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, General Manager, Corporate Communications Division, of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, were given to the 10.

In a keynote address at the event, the Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe stated that the Board sponsors the essay competition “to inculcate local content consciousness among undergraduates in our higher institutions” and to help them understand that local content is an economic imperative for sustainable development.

The competition, he noted, is also aimed at promoting liberal arts education and developing the vital soft skills required in the workplace and in business within the emerging digital world economy.

Analytical and critical thinking skills, as well as problem-solving ability, would also be enhanced in exercises of this nature. Commenting on the theme of the 2025 edition of the competition, “Sustaining Local Content Policies in the Transitioning Oil and Gas Industry,” the NCDMB boss noted that its topicality stems from the global preoccupation with energy transition programmes and Nigeria’s need to develop appropriate strategies to achieve energy security.

He commended the programme consultant, Mahogany 21st Century Concepts Limited, and the competition judges for the transparent process in selecting the winners.

In conclusion, the Executive Secretary, represented by the Chief Supervisor of Government Relations, Mr Teddy Bai, congratulated all participants in the essay competition, encouraging them to remain focused on their studies and pursuit of knowledge.

Earlier in a welcome address, the chief executive officer of Mahogany 21st Century Concepts and programme consultant, Mr Eyinimi Omorozi, commended the NCDMB for its continued commitment to the competition ,now in its ninth year.

He thanked the judges for the professionalism demonstrated in the assessment of the essays and the students for all the energy put into the exercise.

The chairman of the occasion, Professor Barclays Ayakoromo, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) at the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, expressed appreciation to the NCDMB for its promotion of writing skills and intellectual activities among university undergraduates.

In a vote of thanks, the general manager, CCD, Dr Obinna Ezeobi, represented by a supervisor in the Division, Mr Teleola Oyeleke, commended the programme consultant for sustaining the high standard for which the yearly competition has become known. He also congratulated the 10 finalists, particularly the top three, on their impressive performance, urging them to keep up the standards.

He assured the audience that the NCDMB would continue to ensure that the programme achieves its objectives.In attendance were huge numbers of students from tertiary institutions.

The top-10 finalists were Abdullahi Abubakar Lawal, 26, a 200-level computer science student of Baze University, Abuja; Sonuga Sultan Opeyemi, first runner-up; Miss God’s Glory Isaiah Iyah, 17, 200-level student of University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and Usman Mohammed Tahiru, 21, 200-level student of Electrical Engineering, Ahmadu University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Others were Lawal Imran Olayemi, 16, 200-level, medicine and surgery, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State; Khadijah O. Ogunleke, 21, 200-level Pharmacy, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto; Amarachi Precious Aguigwe, second runner-up; Josephine O. Akande, overall winner; Folayemi Halleluyah Idowu, 19, 200-level Pharmacy, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and Maryam Hamzat, 200-level Pharmacy, Usmanu Danfodio University.