Barack Obama’s step-grandmother, Sarah Obama, has died at a hospital in Kenya at the age of 99.
Affectionately called Granny Sarah by the former president, Mrs Obama defended her grandson during his 2008 presidential campaign, when he was said to be Muslim and not born in the US.
Her home became a tourist attraction when he was elected as the first black US president.
Sarah Obama was the third and youngest wife of Barack Obama’s grandfather.
A family spokesman said Mrs Obama had been unwell for a week, but did not have Covid-19.
She will be buried later on Monday.
“We will miss her dearly,” Barack Obama said, “but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.”
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Twitter that Mrs Obama was “a strong, virtuous woman” and “an icon of family values”.