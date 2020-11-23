Former United States president, Barack Obama has dredged up memories of how his beloved grandmother passed on just two days prior to his first presidential election in 2008. Evoking the harrowing memories of how his grandparent’s demise took a toll on him, Obama said that he was still able to come to terms with the incident and addressed his supporters, and finally clinched victory as the first Black-American to be enthroned as the president of the world’s most powerful country.

The former US president revealed this in an excerpt from the new book he wrote titled, Promised Land. His words: “I left Hawaii and went back to work. Eight days later, on the eve of the election, Maya called to say Toot had died. It was my last day of campaigning. We were scheduled to be in North Carolina that evening, before flying to Virginia for our final event.

Before heading to the venue, Axe [chief campaign strategist David Axelrod] asked me gently if I needed help writing a topper to my usual campaign remarks, to briefly acknowledge my grandmother’s death. I thanked him and said no. I knew what I wanted to say. “It was a beautiful night, cool with a light rain. Standing on the outdoor stage, after the music and cheers and chants had died down, I spent a few minutes telling the crowd about Toot – how she’d grown up during the Depression and worked on an assembly line while Gramps was away in the war, what she had meant to our family, what she might mean to them.

“She was one of those quiet heroes that we have all across America,” I said. “They’re not famous. Their names aren’t in the newspapers. But each and every day they work hard. They look after their families. They sacrifice for their children and their grandchildren. They aren’t seeking the limelight – all they try to do is just do the right thing.

“And in this crowd, there are a lot of quiet heroes like that – mothers and fathers, grandparents, who have worked hard and sacrificed all their lives. And the satisfaction that they get is seeing that their children and maybe their grandchildren or their greatgrandchildren live a better life than they did. “That’s what America’s about. That’s what we’re fighting for. It was as good a closing argument for the campaign as I felt that I could give. “If you’re the candidate, Election Day brings a surprising stillness. There are no more rallies or town halls.

TV and radio ads no longer matter; newscasts have nothing of substance to report. Campaign offices empty as staff and volunteers hit the streets to help turn out voters. “Across the country millions of strangers step behind a black curtain to register their policy preferences and private instincts, as some mysterious collective alchemy determines the country’s fate – and your own. The realization is obvious but also profound: it’s out of your hands now.

Pretty much all you can do is wait.” Obama also spoke about his reaction to the news of his election victory. He said, “Plouffe [campaign manager David Plouffe] and Axe were driven crazy by the helplessness, passing hours on their BlackBerrys scrounging for field reports, rumors, bad weather – anything that might be taken as a data point. “I took the opposite tack, giving myself over to uncertainty as one might lie back and float over a wave.

I did start the morning by calling into a round of drive-time radio shows, mostly at Black stations, reminding people to get out and vote. Around 7.30, Michelle and I cast our votes at the Beulah Shoesmith elementary school, a few blocks from our home in Hyde Park, bringing Malia and Sasha with us and sending them on to school after that.”