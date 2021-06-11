Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday held a secret meeting with former head of state Gen Abdusalami Abubakar (retd), Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan on pressing issues of national unity, security, peace, and integration.

At the end of their meeting, they all drove away. However, Cardinal Onaiyekan told journalists that they would take their resolutions to the president.

Cardinal Onaiyekan said, “We discussed everything about Nigeria. We all discussed how to make the nation better.”

He added that a communique will be issued to the press afterwards.

Also, the chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Audu Ogbeh, when asked when they will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, he said “No date has been fixed yet.”

His position also confirmed that the delegates will meet with the president.

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors at Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, started at 11am and ended at 8:30 pm.

Others present at the meeting are former National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen Aliyu Gusau Mohammed (rtd), former Osun State governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former AGF Kanu Agabi (SAN), and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) national general secretary Bade Daramola.

Also present at the meeting were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Royal Majesty, Prof. Ortese Iorzua James Ayatse; President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor; Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, and spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

Others sighted were the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, among several political and traditional rulers.

Issues that were discussed, according to the meeting invitation, included economic revitalization and development, women and youth welfare, and the general progress of the country.

The meeting has continued to heighten the political atmosphere in Nigeria as journalists were barred from covering the meeting.

However, LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting was held to douse tension in the country and pass a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari.