Two former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are among other prominent Nigerians nominated for Topflyers Magazine international awards 2021.

According to the CEO of the media outfit, Musa Yahya, the awards are for those who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavor. The magazine’s 9th edition of the award ceremony is billed for September at a date to be announced later.

He said the 2021 addition of the award ceremony featured public office holders, royal fathers, artisans, content creators, religious leaders, CEOs, activities, philanthropist, fashion designers and all those who have greatly excelled in their fields of endeavour and have contributed to the socio-capital development of Nigeria and Africa at large.

Musa said this year’s award nominees were in different categories, with four nominees, from where one person would emerge as the winner of the category through free and fair voting by Nigerians.

He said, ‘’We at Topflyers Magazine, an internationally known magazine, want to be at the TOP with everyone. We want Africa as a continent to be TOP amongst other continents; we want Nigeria to be at the Top of Excellence; we want to motivate topflyers from different fields so they can further motivate the younger ones and other ‘Topflyers’ to help raise more Topflyers. We believe in succeeding by helping others rise and this is the mandate attached to our awards.’’