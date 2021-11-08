Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has justified the reasons for granting approvals for the establishment of private universities in the country 22 years ago.

Obasanjo, while delivering the convocation lecture at the 16th convocation ceremonies of Bowen University, Iwo at the weekend said private universities are striving to meet the reasons for which approvals were granted for their establishment.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Strengthening Private Universities for Greater Contribution to National Development’, Obasanjo cited three main reasons for the approval to include expansion of access to university education, delivery of quality education and stability of academic calendar.

While giving kudos to Bowen University for its impressive performance as adjudged by National University Commission (NUC), Obasanjo urged private universities to improve on their performance.

He, however, recommended human capacity development, strengthening research capacity, strengthening facilities and infrastructure, strengthening curriculum implementation, strengthening the mapping of critical areas of national development and strengthening creativity in funds generation and management as panacea to achieving the best results.

Also speaking, the visitor to the university and president, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. (Dr) Israel Adelani Akanji, lamented the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, saying the Nigerian Baptist Convention has paid millions of naira to get their abducted students released.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that four of the students are still in the kidnapper’s den adding that recently, members of the church and clerics were again kidnapped in their churches with huge amounts of money being demanded as ransom.

The vice-chancellor, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, urged the graduands to seek additional knowledge in truly understanding the new normal in their various fields of endeavour, adding that they must try to understand the tools and technologies that aid the volatility of their areas of specialization.