Former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s belief in one indivisible Nigeria reinforced his faith in the country notwithstanding the plethora of challenges and her appalling situation.

Lamido stated this after meeting with Obasanjo at his Pent House residence, located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State capital at the weekend.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital by the special assistant on Media to the former President, Kehinde Akinyemi, Lamido said that Obasanjo is still committed towards ensuring that Nigeria is out of the doldrums.

The former Jigawa helmsman, who declared that the country is bleeding however, said that his meeting with Obasanjo reinforced his faith in the country.

“How do we remain safe is the biggest problem and challenge now in this country, because now, nobody is safe again. Imagine, kidnapping three workers of Baba, a former President of the country? Who is safe again?’’, Lamido retorted.

The former governor, who disclosed that he had come to visit his father “and leader and my everything after a very long time and I met him in a very high spirit and good health.

“But, he told me that he’s now ageing and I responded that he’s not, because we still need him in this country. And he said, Sule, I will do anything for Nigeria. That is very inspiring.”

That is why I like him and this reinforces my faith in the country, my Nigeria”.

“We discussed a number of issues, particularly on Nigeria, that he so loved. Honestly, no matter how down we go, we’ll rise again. But, obviously it is bleeding now. It is bleeding,” Lamido lamented.