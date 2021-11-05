Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, will on Monday November 8, converge in Abuja for issues concerning Secondary Education in Nigeria.

The event, according to a statement released to journalists by the organisers on Friday in Abuja, will also attract academics, politicians and religious leaders.

It will also feature the public presentation of a book titled; “Evolution of Day Secondary Schools in Nigeria.”

The the book written by Dr. Yakubu Gambo, is an expose on the history of Day Secondary Schools and basic education in Nigeria.

“Obasanjo’s choice as the chairman of the Occasion is anchored on the belief that he remains one of the pillars of Nigerian Education, who has done so much to encourage the nation’s educational growth.

“Other Nigerian leaders who will join Obasanjo at the book launch are Yobe State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Prof. Ahmad Modibbo, who is the book reviewer amongst others,” they said.

According to the author of the book, one of the objectives of the book was to generate and sustain attention on secondary and basic education in Nigeria.