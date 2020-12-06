BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasised the vital roles each community should play towards the development of their communities.

Speaking at the 29th Owu National Convention at Owu Kuta, in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Obasanjo charged Owu son’s and daughters home and in the diaspora to contribute to the development of their communities.

Also speaking, the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Manana who is the chairman, Supreme Council of Owu noted that Owu people had benefited immensely from the establishment of the annual gathering tagged Royal Union of Owu People.

Meanwhile, Oba Oyelude while speaking with newsmen earlier in his palace described the call for the use of mercenaries to combat insurgency in the North East as hasty.

The monarch said the invitation of mercenaries to combat an almost won war could be counter-productive because of the consequences.

According to him, the Nigerian military is sufficiently able to tackle the menace adding that what is required is patience and support for them.

Oba Oyelude contended that the employment of machineries to combat insurgency will not only expose the land to infiltration by foreigners but further prolong the almost won war.

He noted that apart from the burden of hiring such security outfit, it would demoralize the military that is working assiduously to end insecurity especially in the North East