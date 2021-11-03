Former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been penciled to deliver a lecture at the 16th convocation ceremony of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun state.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Prof Joshua Ogunwole who gave the hint said the former president’s lecture will dwell on, “The Nation and the Private University System: Bowen University as Case study.”

He further disclosed that the Ebola heroine, late Dr. Stella Adadevoh, would be awarded post- humus Doctor of Science in Public Health at the ceremony.

Briefing newsmen on activities for the convocation ceremonies on Tuesday at the university campus Ogunwole disclosed that no fewer than 1,014 students will graduate from the seven colleges of the institution with varying classes of degrees for the 2020/21 academic session

He listed B.Sc Cyber Security, B.Sc Architecture, M. Sc Plant Biology as part of the 13 newly accredited and approved programmes for the university.