Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday visited the Obasanjo Market, at Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, with a promise to assist in having better structure and government backing.

The visit to the day-old chicks market recorded a massive turnout of traders and buyers, who welcomed the former president to the market.

Most of the traders abandoned their goods to join in praise singing and eulogizing him.

Obasanjo’s special assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that the former president, who arrived at the market at about 9.20am, took time to go around the long and congested market.

The tour was conducted by Deacon Sunday Agusa, the general manager of the Obasanjo Farms, Ibadan, located in the area.

The elated former president said his attention was drawn to the presence of the market by his staff and that his name had been used to grow the market, becoming a national and international market for day-old chicks in the country.

According to him, “My attention was drawn to the situation here and I decided to come and see things myself. Consciously and unconsciously, you have developed into a source of market, you buy, you sell, you interact. And this has made it very popular far and near, even though, it was not structured.

“So, what remains is that if we don’t want them to send us away from here, we have to structure ourselves in order to continue to benefit from the gains of trading our day-old chicks.

“What I am saying in essence, is that, I will endeavour to see the governor to provide for us an alternative place if this area is not available for you bringing your hatch chicks or you coming to buy our chicks here. We have to plan against any government coming to send us away and that is the structure that I am talking about.”