Obasanjo, Zulum, Kwankwaso, MAs Nigerians continue to prognosticate the forthcoming 2020 edition of Igbere Leadership Excellence Awards, holding on 10th of December at Sheraton Hotels, Abuja, several nominations for the prestigious award ceremony are yet been confirmed. Few hours ago, the organising committee for the 2020 Igbere TV Excellence Award released the confirmation of few more notable personalities, who has performed excellently in their various services to humanity.

Amongst the confirmed Nominees for the prestigious and distinguished 2020 Igbere Leadership Excellence Awards are H.E Prof. Babagana Zulum, as Governor of the Year, Senator Uba Sani, as “Senator of the Year”, Mr. Innoson Chukwuma, as Car Maker of the Year, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s Kwankwasiyya Foundation as NGO of the Year, Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, as Foundation of the Year, Dr. Godwin Maduka As Man Of The Year/ Philanthropist of the year, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo as Woman Of The Year, amongst others.

Described as one of Nigeria’s most recognised and attended Award Event, the forthcoming event will witnessed the distinguished presence and recognition of several prominent and eminent personalities in Nigeria. It’s been organised to honour and recognise reputable individuals and organisations who have performed excellently in various sectors and Industries.

Other confirmed Nominees for Igbere Leadership Excellence Awards includes, Alh. Aliko Dangote, Nigerian billionaire businessman, founder and CEO of Dangote Group, an industrial conglomerate in Africa, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, founder and general overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Elizabeth Jack-Rich, a Nigeria Enterpreneur, Philanthropist and CEO of Elin Group, just to mention of a few.