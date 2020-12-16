By Our Correspondent

Recording one of the most impressive and amazing appearance of notable personalities and public figures across diverse sectors in Nigeria, was the recent award event of Igbere TV Leadership Excellence Awards held in Abuja at Sheraton Hotels and Towers on the 10th of December 2020.

The Award occasion honoured outstanding excellence of Senator Uba Sani, Governor Babagana Zullum, the Executive Governor of Borno State, the Nigerian Inspector-General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team boss and Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, Anambra Governorship hopeful, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Hon. Vincent Ofumelu Ekene and former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, amongst others.

*Speaking at the Award event, in his acceptance speech, the former President whose Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation bagged ‘Foundation of the Year’, thanked Nigerians for their nomination and votes, while wishing Igbere TV massive success in endeavors.

“I want to thank Nigerians who voted massively for the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation to be the Leadership Excellence Awards’ Foundation of the year for the year 2020”, he said, with a special thanks to the organizers of the Award event for their contribution.

“And I want to thank the media particularly Igbere TV, for covering our activities. Of course in these days and age, anything that is not in the media has not happened. And that is why what Igbere TV and the media is doing is very important…to make Nigerians know what we(Obasanjo Foundation) are doing.”, the former president, who joined the event virtually, in line with the COVID-19 protocol added.

On his part, Dr. Makinde Olalekan, Chief Executive Officer of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation, said the Foundation accepted the Awards because Nigerians nominated and massively voted them on merit, while dedicating the award to Nigerians and beneficiaries of their various projects.

“We are not like every other Foundation that are usually on TV or camera all the time; we (at Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation) do a whole lot of things at the background and people call us a ‘catalyst’,” the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation boss stressed.

Meanwhile, Thursday’s event witnessed the presence of notable other distinguished invitees, guests, media partners and other distinguished individuals. According to AbujaPress, the event was overwhelmed with an ambience of delightfulness, recording commendations and remarks on amazing outcome and success of the 2020 Lockdown edition of Leadership Excellence Awards.

Speaking during the award event, several Award recipients and their Representatives spoke on stage with journalists, commending the coordinated structure of the occasion, as they expressed gratitude to the Organisers of the prestigious awards, which was designed to encourage the excellent performance of notable persons across diverse sectors in Nigeria.

In a reaction by Mr. Emeh James Anyalekwa, the principal executive director of Igbere TV and the 2020 Leadership Excellence Awards, he congratulated the award recipients who were honoured and recognised in different award categories. He also appreciated efforts of the media partners, supporters and development partners who made the epoch-making event a success. He also thanked the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council, AU-ECOSOCC for Endorsement of the event.

Some of the awardees included, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (Foundation of the Year); Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Car Maker of the Year); Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former Finance Minister (Woman of the Year); Prof. Babagana Zulum, Borno state governor (Governor of the Year); Chief (Hon) Alex Ikwechegh, Founder of Alex Ikwechegh Foundation (Personality of the Year); Rt Hon (Engr) Chinedum Orji, Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly (Speaker of the Year); Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor, General Overseer, Omega Power Ministries (Most Outstanding Humanitarian of the Year); and Chief Uche Nwosu, former Imo State governorship candidate and Chief of Staff to the Imo State Government (Hospitality Personality of the Year).

Others were: Senator Uba Sani, Kaduna Central (Senator of the Year); Gbene (Dr) Joi Nunieh, immediate past acting NDDC managing director (Public Servant of the Year); Dr. Betta Edu, Cross River State Commissioner for Health (Medical Expert of the Year); Hon. Sir. Melie Onyejepu, General Manager of Anambra Bureau of Public Procurement (State Public Servant of the Year); Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Ondo First Lady (Woman of the Year on Empowerment); and former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Founder of Kwankwasiyya Foundation (N.G.O of the Year); Alhaji Auwalu Abduahi Rano, Chairman of A. A Rano Nigeria Ltd. (Businessman of the Year); Hajj. Dr. Ramatu Tujani, Minister of State for FCT (Most Outstanding Female Minister), and Amb. Muhammad Bello Dalha, National Director Planning And Strategy, International Human Rights Commission, and Commandant Nigeria Police Special Constabulary in Kano (Peace Maker and Empowerment Initiator of the Year).

Also on the list were, Mrs Karima Babangida, Director FDA, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Civil Servant of the Year); Valentine Ozigbo, the immediate past President and CEO of Transcorp PLC, founder of VCO Foundation and frontline governorship aspirant in the Anambra 2021 election (Empowerment Personality of the Year); Justice Nuagbe a.k.a Ushbebe (Comedian of the Year); Dr. George Moghalu, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA (Maritime Personality of the Year); Asiwaju Asiru Idris, Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning (Financial Expert of the Year); Hon. Vincent Ofumelu, House of Rep member representing Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency (Best Performing New Legislator of the Year), and Engr. (Dr) Chukwudi Dimkpa, Chief Executive Officer, Stata Base Group (Engineer of the Year).

While Dr. Alice Onyema, Vice Chairman of Air Peace was awarded as Aviation Personality of the Year; Hon. Princess Chinwe Nnabuife, CEO/Managing Director of Property Finders Limited, developers of Centage Estate, Lagos and Oil Spring Estate, bagged ‘Businesswoman of the Year’ award; with Prof. Georgewill Owunari, the former Deputy Provost, College of Health Sciences (University of Port Harcourt) and Board member of the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Medicine, emerging as ‘Educationist of the Year’; and Olakunle Churchill as ‘ICT Personality of the Year’; Samuel Chukwueze, Villarreal CF football star as ‘Footballer of the Year’; and Chiedozie Akwiwu (Payenergy), as ‘Best Indigenous App of the Year’.

Others were: Hon John Enebeli, an aide to Transportation Minister (Outstanding Personality of the Year on Community Service and Development); Mr. Gelor Paul, MD, Dominion Oil and Gas Ltd. (Outstanding Social Impact Award); Mrs Blessing Okojie, Chairperson, Women of Inestimable Values FDN (Personality of the Year against Rape/Domestic Violence); Shirley Ikonne Ezedimbu, Executive General Manager, SEBAC Global Ltd. (Emerging Young Businesswoman of the Year), and Joseph Odidi, Technical Officer, Resxa Technologies (Saxophonist of the Year).