By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

A former special adviser on energy in the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe, and two directors in Green Energy International Ltd have dragged themselves before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the ownership of the oil company.

Adegbulugbe, in a suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/390/2020, is praying

the court for a declaration that the two directors, Dr Bunu Alibe and Mr Ayodele Olojede, cannot impose their will on the grounds that they are minority shareholders with only 22.6% holding in the company.

The suit has been fixed for hearing by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on March 2.

In the suit filed on behalf of Adegbulugbe by Mr Benbella Anachebe, SAN, the complainant also wants the court to restrain the two directors from doing anything inimical to the interest of the firm but use internal mechanisms in resolving any dispute.

However in their counter affidavits, the two directors claim that Adegbulugbe usurped the function of the managing director of the firm and had been taking unilateral decisions that were against the

objectives of the company.

The two defendants averred that the former Obasanjo aide had engaged

in alleged infractions by involving multinational companies in the

operations of the company without their input.

Amongst others, they contended that Adegbulugbe brought third parties

under the guise of increasing production of the Otakikpo Marginal Oil Field from 5,600 bpd to 30,000 bpd.

Contrary to the claim of the chairman that the two directors have only

22.6 % shares in the company, the defendants asserted that they are

owners of 25 % shares.

The first defendant, in particular, stated that as plaintiff’s director-technical, he should have been in charge of all technical matters.

He disclosed that the second defendant and himself were directly

instrumental to the award of an oil mining license by the Federal

Government of Nigeria to the plaintiff to operate the Otakikpo Marginal Oil Field (OML 11).