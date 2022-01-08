Human rights activist, Chief (Mrs) Rita Lori- Ogbebor has faulted the statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo that oil in the Niger Delta belongs to Nigeria, saying his patriotic posturing may have compelled him to make such a statement.

Lori- Ogbebor who stated this at a press conference on the state of the nation in Lagos said she decided to speak on the issue because of the tension it is generating in the Niger Delta region.

She said,’’ When I was away there was this controversy that former President Olusegun Obasanjo said the oil in Niger Delta belongs to Nigeria. I have been uncomfortable because people of Niger Delta expected me to say something about it, partly because people think Chief Obasanjo is my friend, in one way or the other through rumour that had gained ground which is not true at all. Chief Obasanjo like I have always said was my president, I have never gone to him before for a contract. He has never given me a contract.

‘’Chief Obasanjo as I know him, we have always fought over issues on the Niger Delta, especially when we were to create the Niger Delta Development Commissioner (NDDC). One thing I know about him is that he is a very patriotic person. He will say anything to defend Nigeria. People may see his statement on Niger Delta as reckless but that is who Chief Obasanjo is, he can say anything to defend Nigeria, he does not believe in ethnicity , all Obasanjo knows is Nigeria .

‘’Obasanjo I know means well for the Niger Delta, he worked with us. The NDDC we have today is Obasanjo’s baby, he worked hard to bring it about. He begged us in Niger Delta to give peace a chance, he cannot turn round to say the oil does not belong to Niger Delta.’’

She urged the government not to remove fuel subsidies or increase electricity tariff , saying it would further worsen the economic situation in the country and kill many businesses.

According to her, the private sector is currently groaning from the economic policies of the government, saying if the government failed to do not intervene with robust economic policies, many private establishments may be forced to retrench their staff.

