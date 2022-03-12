Attaining the age of 85 in a nation where the average life expectancy for males is 59 and 63 for females is not an easy feat. When last Saturday, March 5, 2022 former President Olusegun Obasanjo turned four scores and five years on earth, a programme of activities was rolled out to celebrate such a momentous milestone, including a novelty football match that saw him scoring a goal.

For the former president who was born to unlettered and poor parents from the backwoods of Ibogun-Olaogun in Ogun State, no trumpet was blown at his birth and there was nothing to reveal that this child would feature prominently in the critical junctions of our nation’s history. The greatest strength of Baba, as he is fondly called, is his undiluted love for ‘One Nigeria’. To his opponents- and they are many- the Ota Farmer is a vengeful person who never let go of an offence. More worrisome, according to his antagonists, Obasanjo is not a promise keeper and does not think twice in destroying the reputation of others to advance his personal interest.

He shot into limelight amidst the burst of gunfire that terminated the life of General Murtala Mohammed on February 13, 1976. By the time he turned 71, Obasanjo had ruled Nigeria three times for a period of over 11 and half years: three and half years as Head of State from February 13, 1976 to October 1, 1979, and twice as President from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007. At the end of the civil war in January 1970, Biafran forces, led by Major-General Philip Effiong, surrendered to him after he was appointed Commander of the 3rd Marines Commando. His exploits during the war is well captured in his war memoir that has received acerbic and critical reviews, including a rejoinder of a book by Brigadier-General Godwin Alabi-Isama (retd) who served as the chief of staff of the 3rd Marines Commando during the war.

The boy whose only dream was to be a lorry boy/mechanic rose to become Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces after less than 18 years of enlistment into the Nigerian Army. Resisting pressure to postpone the handover date to civilians beyond October 1. 1979, Obasanjo would eventually retire from the army at the age of 44, after successfully handing over power to President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari.

In Ota Farms, Obasanjo soon discovered that growing crops and raising animals were too dull a routine for him as he launched into writing and churning out several books that ignited national controversies. While critics accused him of engaging in self-adoration in some of his books, nevertheless, they became national bestsellers. Some of the contentious books included, ‘My Command’ and ‘Kaduna Nzeogu’.

Obasanjo, who holds the traditional title of ‘Balogun of Owu’ and ‘Ekirin Balogun of Egba Clan in Yorubaland,’ is never diffident of engaging in controversies; he is ever seeking for one in the absence of any. He soon became a literary terror and assumed a national conscience for good governance.

In the search for good governance, he wrote letters to Nigerian leaders, including President Shagari, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, General Sani Abacha and Dr Goodluck Jonathan whom he supported for the presidency in 2011 after the death of President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua whom he installed, following the collapse 0f the Third Term Agenda. Obasanjo set the tone that ultimately led to the passage of the Doctrine of Necessity by the National Assembly that ushered in the Jonathan presidency in May 2010 when he called on bedridden President Yar’Adua to resign if he was incapable of discharging the oath of office.

My first encounter with Obasanjo was as a primary three pupil in 1979 when he paid a farewell visit to Sokoto, a few months to the formal handover of power to the civilians. As a pupil of the Army Children School, Sokoto, I was among those ferried to welcome him at the airport. Together with others, I happily waved the Nigerian flag on that sunny day that is still etched in my memory. I was excited at the red insignia around his neck, the rank on his shoulders and the many medals on his chest. When he came closer to us, he advised us to read our books so that we can become tomorrow’s leaders. Without education, he warned us, the future was dim.

I would again encounter the old soldier as an advocate of good governance in February 1994 as a reporter working for ISSUES, a Kaduna-based weekly magazine. He had then acquired an enormous notoriety for scolding Nigerian governments who came short of global governing standards. Following the decision by General Abacha to convene a Constitutional Conference in 1995, clouds of frightening uncertainties enveloped the nation.

With the military cabal, led by Abacha, forcing Chief Ernest Shonekan out of power as Head of the Interim National Government (ING) that was appointed by General IBB, the nation returned to the abyss. In a bid to find a way forward, the Arewa House, in its maiden Sardauna Memorial Lectures series, organised a national workshop in Kaduna on February 2-3, 1994, on the theme: ‘Nigeria: The State of The Nation And The Way Forward.’ The event, which took place at the General Usman Katsina House, Kaduna, had Obasanjo as Keynote Speaker and General Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman of the occasion. As the Keynote Speaker, Obasanjo, who then was more of an international statesman, did not fail to thrill his audience with the usual narrative of castigating IBB for continuing in power through General Abacha. He called on Nigerians to confront the common evil of military dictatorship.

When the dark-goggled military leader finally reacted, Obasanjo was roped into a coup plot that many claimed never existed. When the world rose in defence of the old soldier then an advocate of democracy, General Abacha, who was famed for fighting pro-democracy groups, including Nation Democratic Coalition (NADECO), stood his ground. When it all seemed that twilight was about setting on the Accuser Of Every Government In Power (AEGIP), God’s finger touched the Kano-born General and he slept.

With Abacha’s death on June 8, 1998, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, whose retirement papers were awaiting approval, took over and quickly set in motion a hurried transition programme to democratic rule. Granted presidential pardon, and pressured upon to contest the 1999 presidential election, Obasanjo initially dawdled, but was later convinced to throw his hat in the ring. Many had hoped that the return of the pardoned prisoner to power would unleash a new vision and move the country from the muddy waters of self-inflicted problems.

If the early years of this unbroken democracy showed signs for a better tomorrow, Obasanjo’s obsession with tenure elongation during his second tenure incinerated the plans he had for the nation. The administration’s human rights records were described as the worst, following the military killings in Odi, Bayelsa State, and Zaki Biam, Benue State. At the end of his eight-year reign, there was no clue to unravel those behind the dastardly killings of Chief Bola Ige, Chief Harry Marshal and Chief A.K Dikibo who were cold-bloodedly murdered between 2003 and 2004. In power, the old soldier refused to forget the way the military resolves conflicts. He deployed brute force to meet violence and never forgot the maxim of the old soldier that, when violence meets violence, superior violence triumphs.

Watching Obasanjo play football at 85 last Saturday, and the energies he exerts reveal plainly that he is not in a hurry to bid farewell to mortality. With an active mind with the hope for a better Nigeria, the Ota Farmer is determined to remain active service for his countrymen and women. In refusing to remain silent to the woes bedeviling Nigeria, Obasanjo has remained a timeless icon in our nation’s history.

Past 85, Obasanjo owes Nigerians the task of rallying mutually distrustful groups to believe in the unity and greatness of a nation he spent over 11 years providing national leadership. The challenges we face today as a country are tied to the incapacity of Obasanjo, among others, to provide a solid foundation for growth. If he had done what he was supposed to do in the eight years he governed as a president, our fate may have become less fearful and our vision clearer.

As Obasanjo celebrates his 85th birthday, may the years ahead bring good health to the epitome of our nation’s best and worst who served as the forerunner of this unbroken democracy that threatens Nigeria’s corporate survival as a single political entity.