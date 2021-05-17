Governor Godwin Obaseki and some leaders of his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State are engaged in a supremacy battle for the party structure, PATRICK OCHOGA writes

It is no longer in the realm of speculation or rumor that all is not well between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his party PDP in Edo State.

The crux of the tension, it was gathered, is a fear by legacy members of PDP in the state that Obaseki intends to take over total control of the party he joined months prior to the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The governor and PDP entered into a marriage of convenience shortly after he was forced out of the APC ahead of last year’s governorship election. With his incumbency advantage, Obaseki was able to forge a thorny alliance with legacy members of PDP who yielded the party’s platform to him to seek a second term.

But a first sign of strain surfaced when the governor, as soon as he won his second term, started lobbying some key members of the party for a fresh congress.

This move was viewed by the state party leadership as an attempt to edge out PDP members and replace them with his loyalists who decamped with him from the APC.

This concern was heightened with the governor’s seeming delay to constitute his cabinet as well as other appointments of members who worked for the party.

Some members of the party are of the view that the governor had deliberately declined to make any appointments until his alleged plot to bring his trusted loyalists to control the party structure.

It was however gathered that the move to seize full control of the party structure may not be unconnected with the politics of 2024 as some of his trusted allies are said to be angling to succeed the governor.

As the governor made a subtle push for dissolution of the state executive, the PDP state chairman of the party Anthony Aziegbemi wrote a petition to the national chairman of the party in Abuja accusing the governor of nursing sinister intentions.

The decision to petition the party’s national leadership on Obaseki was reached after an emergency and expanded State Working Committee meeting where it was agreed to report the alleged plan of the governor to the national chairman.

The Aziegbemi-led exco said Obaseki’s intent on harmonising PDP in the state, as he claimed, should start from his office. He therefore demanded the replacement of the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, and secretary to the state government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, with orig­inal PDP members.

Recall that Obaseki had insisted on retaining Shaibu as running mate during the negotiation to join PDP and fly the ticket. The legacy PDP members had demanded that the governor pick one of them as running mate to cement the alliance.

However, it was gathered that Obaseki is not comfort­able with the present position of the PDP leadership in the state and therefore is desirous of having Anselm Ojezua, former APC chair­man in Edo, as the new PDP chairman in the state.

Ojezua, an ally of Obaseki de­fected from the APC to PDP in December 2020 with over 150,000 members. He cited loss of confidence in APC national leadership and al­leged disobedience to the party’s constitution as his reasons for leaving.

But Aziegbemi in his protest letter to the national chairman detailed his displeasure with the governor noting that the governor’s meeting with some leaders of the party contravened the May 8 meeting proposing dissolution of the PDP Excos at all levels in the state.

Part of the resolution adopted by the party noted “The expanded State Working Committee and Local Government Chairmen of the Edo State PDP reject in its entirety, the proposal by the above-mentioned meeting to dissolve the legitimately elected executive committee members of the PDP at the Ward, Local Government and State levels.

“We also condemn totally, the convening of such a meeting aimed at ambushing our State Chairman (who is constitutionally empowered to call such a meeting) A meeting where only three (3) old PDP members, namely Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Tom Ikimi and Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, as against ten (10) members from the Godwin Obaseki faction that decamped from the APC to PDP.

“We hereby reiterate to the National Executive Committee of our party that the issue of dissolution of executive committees in Edo State is “subjudice” and it will be an act of contempt of court to revisit it by the Party.

“The proposed dissolution and, or harmonization are designed to hold Edo people and the PDP to ransom by the Obaseki led administration. We will not accept this. Edo people voted for PDP and Godwin Obaseki to deliver the dividends of democracy to them, but if Gov. Obaseki wills to conduct governance by a triumvirate of the Governor, the Deputy Governor and the SSG, so be it.”

They accused three groups of individuals of misleading the governor, namely, aspirants for 2023 and 2024 elections whom they listed as deputy governor and the SSG; congress losers whom they said are Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe and Chief Tom Ikimi; and the godfathers – whom they say are coming from APC.

Between retreat and compromise Obaseki

The resistance to Obaseki’s moves attracted a backlash of sorts, as the governor, last Wednesday, summoned an emergency meeting with some PDP leaders and the State Working Committee, (SWC).

It was resolved that the leadership of the party from the ward to the state level would be dissolved to accommodate his loyalists who came with him from the APC.

The meeting, LEADERSHIP gathered, was held in the governor’s newly renovated office where the governor was said to have expressed unhappiness with the position of the SWC which he said was “too hard” on him.

He was said to have appealed to them that contrary to the insinuation, he is not taking them for granted and that he remained grateful to the PDP for giving him the platform for his re-election after falling out with his former party, the APC.

The governor was said to have told the SWC members that he has been receiving calls from his colleague governors across the country and business associates who expressed concern that he was falling out with the party that brought him back to power so soon.

A source privy to the meeting said “The meeting was cordial; it was called by the governor where he appealed for calm. He told us that he has been receiving calls all over the country over the development. The meeting ended well and he wants us to bring our suggestions on the way forward which is expected to be forwarded to him on Friday” he said.

With scheming for 2024 in the offing, this is clearly not the end of this matter. What’s more, “while the circumstance upon which the governor secured a second term seems to have put him in a moral handicap of sorts, he is also burdened with the need to secure the interest of those who sacrificed their ambition to join him in PDP,” Maxwell Obiekwe, an analyst said.

“In other states, it is public knowledge that governors have total control of party structures. But I think that the governor should apply wisdom and lots of consultation on this matter so that he does not come off as being ungrateful to those who provided him shelter when he needed it most,” Mohammed Ibrahim, a lawyer said.