BY PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki has justified the demolition of the properties of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Dr Pius Odubu and that of Professor Julius Ihonvbere, former secretary to the state government (SSG) and Mike Itemuagbon, sports promoter, saying that the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of the properties were revoked alongside that of his own (Obaseki’s).

Justifying the action yesterday, Obaseki, in a statement signed by the secretary to the state government (SSG) Mr Osarodion Ogie, stated that the C-of-Os of the properties were revoked on December 21, 2020 as they were government properties gifted out as parting gifts by the immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole , to former political office holders, companies and private individuals.

The government further justified the action by alluding to the demolition of the University of Benin Staff Quarters in the same Government Reservation Area, GRA, Benin City, when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole held sway as the governor of the state.

“On December 21, 2020, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, revoked the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of 11 government properties within the Government Reserved Area (GRA) which were allotted to former political office holders, companies and private individuals as parting gifts on the eve of the exit of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole from office.

One of the properties was allocated to Governor Obaseki and was also revoked”, the statement reads.