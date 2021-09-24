Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo yesterday flagged off the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme to support over 12,494 smallholder farmers across the state with farm inputs.

Obaseki during the event held in Umuegbe community in Oredo local government area of the state, said the state agricultural sector had supported over 3000 smallholder and large scale farmers.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, the governor said the government had developed 300 hectares of land in Iguomon community, Ovia North East local government area for the production of swamp rice.

According to him, these initiatives were designed to provide critical support to farmers in the state, leverage on our assets to drive development and diversify the economy with focus on sustaining food security.

Obaseki explained that the N-CARES programme domesticated in Edo and code named EDO CARES would also support 3,341 smallholder farmers with priority on providing small tertiary irrigation with revamp of existing dams.

He noted that the intervention would also provide boreholes, canals and rehabilitation of existing farm roads among others.

Mrs Ifueko Alufohai, the State Coordinator of EDO-CARES said the Programme had become necessary as result of the strict measure put in place to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic which had impacted negatively on livelihoods.

Alufohai admonished the beneficiaries to make proper use of the inputs to create wealth for themselves.