Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday, led the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegation to the national convention holding at Eagles Square, Abuja.

The governor, who was warmly received by other delegates upon his arrival at the venue, exchanged pleasantries with leaders of the party and thanked the delegates for making the trip to the convention despite the inconveniences.

LEADERSHIP reports that 95 delegates in total voted from Edo State.

National leaders, serving and former governors, Senators, House of Representatives members were seen exchanging pleasantries with Obaseki, a reflection of the unity in the party.

Efe Igbinosa, a member of the party from Edo, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, said: “It was a convivial atmosphere of singing and dancing before Edo delegation queued behind Governor Obaseki to elect national officers of the party that will pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years.”

He added: “Recall that Governor Obaseki in a PDP stakeholders’ meeting held in the Edo State Government House recently, admonished party leaders to remain united and strong as Edo PDP is one.

“This oneness was once again displayed today at the convention ground with the kind of camaraderie that exist between the governor and party delegates.”