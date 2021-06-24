By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Abuja

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday met with the chief of staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. over stolen Benin artefacts that are to be returned from abroad.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, he said the state government in collaboration with partners are setting up a museum for them in the state.

He expressed the hope that when completed, the museum would be a tourist attraction and source of revenue for the state.

“I just decided to pop in to see the chief of staff and to touch base on a few issues, particularly as it relates to the artefacts.

“I’m sure you know that we’ve been in conversations with the federal government on the artefacts. Lots of Benin artworks that are in Europe and the Americas.

“We’ve had conversations on how to return these works, particularly as some countries have indicated their interest and desire to return the works.”

“I just come to bring the Chief of Staff on the steps that have been taken on the level of collaboration with the federal government. And the plans to build a museum in Benin that will host these works.

“And that beyond the works, we are going to be having much archeological work undertaken to see what we can find and also research and resurrection of cultural heritage are the most”, he said.

On how ready the state is to receive the artifacts, he explained: “Like I said, a lot of work has been done. We have the legacy restoration trust, which is currently obtaining resources from very, very interested donors across the world.

“We expect that by the last quarter of this year working with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, we should begin the construction of a pavilion, a world class pavilion that will meet all the conditions required by which this works can be kept. And as you know, many of them are very fragile and very old, but they have to be kept protective conditions.

“Museums today have become catalysts in evolution and development of cities. There is a city called Bilbao in Spain, and that was the head of the Basque separatist movements many years ago,” he said