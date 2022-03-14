Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has attacked his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, describing him as a serial betrayer and ungrateful person.

Wike, who rubbished Obaseki’s response to his attack on Edo deputy governor, said Obaseki’s former godfather and ex-national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomole, had been vindicated.

He tendered an unreserved apology to Oshiomole for ignoring his warnings about Obaseki, saying everything Oshiomole said about the Edo Governor had come to pass.

Defection: Return PDP’s Mandate, Wike Tells Umahi

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you ask anybody or check the DNA of Obaseki, you will discover that he is a serial betrayer and an ungrateful person.

“I apologise to Oshiomole who told us about Obaseki. You have been vindicated,” Wike said.

Details Later…

ADVERTISEMENT