First City Monument Bank(FCMB) Group Plc has announced the retirement of its chief operating officer, Mr. Peter Obaseki, with effect from March 1, 2021. He was also an executive director of the Group.

His retirement was approved at a board meeting on February 26, 2021 of which the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and shareholders of the financial institution have been notified.

The chairman of FCMB Group Plc, Mr Oladipupo Jadesimi, thanked Mr Obaseki for his valuable service and excellent support to the board for many years.

FCMB Group Plc is a holding company divided along three business Groups; commercial and retail banking (First City Monument Bank Limited, Credit Direct Limited, FCMB (UK) Limited and FCMB Microfinance Bank Limited); investment banking (FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CSL Stockbrokers Limited); as well as asset & wealth management (FCMB Pensions Limited, FCMB Asset Management Limited and FCMB Trustees Limited).