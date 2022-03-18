Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has encouraged government to create enabling environment that would attract partnerships from the private sector.

The governor disclosed this at the ‘Meet the Governor of Edo State: Investment & Business Opportunities’ held yesterday in Lagos.

Scanning through for business and investment opportunities across the different states of the country, the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) hosted Obaseki on the March edition of Meet the Governor Series.

The president and chairman of Council of NBCC, Bisi Adeyemi affirmed the event is in line with the Cardinal objective as a chamber to promote trade and investment between Nigeria and other nations and in particular the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor in his presentation outlined the various investment opportunities in Edo state which include; Benin River Port, Edo Tech Park, Edo State Oil Palm Programme, The Cultural District, Real Estate, New Town Development, Mining and Oil and Gas amongst others.

He spoke on the importance on politics and its impact on the economy as against the earlier notion that economic comes first before politics. For him, the dream of his administration is to have a 60:40 allocation, 60 per cent of internally generated revenues and 40 per cent federal allocation.

During the discussion session led by founder and chairman of Proshare Nigeria Limited, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi, Obaseki identified the need to grow sectors so as to see opportunities to get more taxes. He further encouraged government to create enabling environment that would attract partnerships from the private sector.

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce is the remost Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria. Her main objective has been the promotion of trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain since inception in 1977.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBCC currently has about 400 members spanning all sectors of the economy made up of Nigerian and British businesses. Headquartered in Lagos, NBCC maintains an NBCC-UK Network in London and a developing network of local branches within the country.