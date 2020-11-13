By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City |

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, yesterday took oaths of office for their second term with a reassurance of their commitment to continue to develop and protect the common interests of all Edo citizens.

Obaseki said that he would not only explore the huge potential in the state but also ensure that the state develops and improve its digital economy and operates a digital government before 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

He spoke after being administered the oath of office for another four years by the chief judge of the state, Esther Edigin, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

At the ceremony were Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, the deputy governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry and the vice chairman of PDP South-South, Chief Dan Orbih.

Others were the chief of staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Oghiadomhe, a former PDP governorship aspirant, Ken Imansuagbon and Edobor Iyamu, a senior aide in the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who represented the vice president.

“What you, my dear people of Edo State, achieved with the September 19 governorship election is the restoration of confidence in democracy and its institutions, and we have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in a democracy that functions properly.

“My re-election represents a new hope and I see myself as a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria and I am not unaware that this places enormous responsibility on me.

“It is pertinent to state that there are many sides to the victory we are relishing today. Aside from the fact that it restores hope in democracy as a form of participatory government, our victory also offers an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between a challenged past and a promising future,” Obaseki said.

He continued: “Before 2025, Edo State will develop and grow its digital economy and operate a digital government. The digital government we are building will plug into the new digital age and would ensure we deliver better and efficient services to all our citizens.

“In realising our vision as reflected in the MEGA manifesto, we will focus on the following priorities areas: grow our social sector by constantly improving our education, healthcare system, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in our state, rapidly develop our critical energy, housing, digital and road infrastructure, which provides a framework to drive inclusive growth, build the economy and drive industrialization, trade and investment to solidify our state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country,” he said.