The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday swore-in Justice Joe Acha as the Acting Chief Judge of Edo State, charging His Lordship to carry out his duties with justice, honesty and transparency.

Acha’s swearing-in, which was held at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, followed the retirement of Justice Esther Edigin.

Obaseki noted: “The peaceful, orderly and predictable transfer of power within the leadership of all arms of government, is the single most important hallmark of a civilized working democracy.

“I therefore congratulate Your Lordship, on this swearing occasion, as the Acting Chief Judge of Edo, as the most senior judge, pursuant to section 271 subsection (4) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“I urge Your Lordship to always take to heart the solemn oath, which you swore here today, as Your Lordship becomes the custodian of an institution which represents the last vestige of hope in our common existence.”

According to him, “It is my desire and prayer that the justice sector, under Your Lordship’s stewardship, will continue to wax stronger as an institution and deliver not just judgment but justice to all who come to you or before you.

“The government has, in the past, clearly declared support for the rapid development of the Judiciary as an institution, not just in terms of building infrastructure: We are very keen on changing and transforming all our institutions in Edo.”

“That is the legacy this government owes the people for voting massively for us in the last governorship election. Our goal is to help you transform the judiciary system to a very stronger institution,” he added.

The governor further assured that his administration would help build the capacity of other judges and staff in the judiciary system, adding that the government “would continue to support him with the tools and resources to move the state judiciary system into a technology age.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, the Acting Chief Judge said he would continue to interface with other arms of government “in our avowed duty of justice delivery to the citizenry for the peace and progress of Edo.”

Acha noted that within the next few weeks, he would embark on training all the registrars and secretaries to enhance their productivity.