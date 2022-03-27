Edo State Governor Mr. Godwin Obaseki has expressed grief over the passing of a former vice chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Grace Alele-Williams.

Alele-Williams, who was appointed vice-chancellor of the University of Benin in 1985, died on Friday in Lagos at the age of 89.

The governor, in a statement, described Prof. Alele-Williams as an amazon who treaded where others dreaded, hailing her unmatched devotion to national development.

The governor said Prof. Alele-Williams was a thoroughbred academician who throughout her life left an indelible mark of dutiful service, hard work, diligence and determination.

He said, “As the first female Nigerian to earn a doctorate degree in Mathematics, Prof. Alele-Williams was a woman of many firsts. She shattered the glass ceiling and didn’t look back thereafter.

“When she became the vice chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) – at the time the first ever female vice chancellor of a Nigerian university – she shone brightly as a fearless administrator and restored sanity to the higher institution during a period of social upheaval.

“Prof. Alele-Williams will be remembered for her insight, dedication to duty and courage as well as her commitment to breaking barriers limiting advancement of women in uncharted territories.”

The governor commiserated with the Alele-Williams family, praying that God grants all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Similarly, the University of Benin yesterday, ordered the flying of the institution’s flag at half-mast to mourn Professor Alele-Williams.

In a statement, the university’s spokesperson, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, said the current vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof Lilian Salami, mourned the passing of her predecessor, on behalf of the university community.

Salami, the second female vice-chancellor in the institution after Alele-Williams, described the late former and first female vice-chancellor as an iconic giant for breaking the glass ceiling for other women to blossom.

Similarly, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (UNIBEN) branch, yesterday described the death of Prof. Alele-Williams as saddening.

Dr Ray Chikogu, UNIBEN chairman of the ASUU, said this while reacting to the death in Benin.

The ASUU chairman prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.