The immediate younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters co-publisher and human rights activist, Olajide, was killed by gunmen yesterday in Edo State.

Olajide, a Pharmacy student of the Igbinedion University, Okada, was reportedly killed near the town.

Sowore confirmed this in a Facebook post yesterday. The activist said his brother was killed by suspected herdsmen or kidnappers.

“My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore, was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo State by reportedly herdsmen /kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he was studying Pharmacy. They snuffed out the life of yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye! This act in itself will not delay their day of justice.

“I traveled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy. You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.

“You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created you own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet!”

Police said suspected kidnappers killed Olajide. The command’s spokesman, Bello Kontongs, in a message sent to journalists, said in addition to killing of the younger Sowere, the suspected kidnappers made away with five unidentified persons, just as he added that Sowore’s corpse was deposited at the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital.

He said: “Good morning all. This is to confirm to you that suspected kidnappers at about 06:45hrs along Lagos-Benin Expressway by Isuwa kidnapped five unidentified persons and on (sic) the process shot to death one Sowore Felix Olajide, a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University Okada. His remains has been deposited at IUTH mortuary Okada while effort is ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims, search and rescue operation is ongoing please”.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with Omoyele Sowore over the death.

In a statement, Governor Obaseki assured that the state government would work with relevant security agencies to investigate the incident, noting that efforts would be intensified to bring the culprits to book.

“I commiserate with the Sowore family and the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, over the death of his brother, Olajide Sowore.

“The news of Olajide’s death is heartbreaking and we will make all efforts to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Edo State, I condole with the Sowore family and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”