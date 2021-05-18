All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and stakeholders waiting for the return of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, to their party should forget such dream as the reconciliation between the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was “genuine, sealed and intact,” a staunch supporter of the governor, Chief Uyi Osadolor, has said.

Osadolor, who spoke in Benin City, the state capital on Monday, said Obaseki “cannot go back to his vomit as all the issues between him and the PDP have been amicably resolved.”

In a statement he made available to LEADERSHIP, Osadolor said the recent move by the governor to retreat on his earlier stance that the state exco must be dissolved was a pointer to the fact that the number one citizen in the state has a listening ear and is ready for a ‘jolly ride’ with the PDP.

While expressing his reservations for the expectations of APC governors and other stakeholders that the governor was preparing to rejoin them, Osadolor said, “Those who think Obaseki will go back to APC are merely deceiving themselves. APC does not deserve to have Obaseki as a member of their party anymore.”

He said Obaseki as a smart politician was only playing smart on his fellow governors and stakeholders in APC who have been mounting pressure on him to come back after dumping the party ahead of his second term election in 2020.

“As you can see, the governor was just protecting his deputy, which is natural for any humane leader. But I must tell you it is over between Obaseki and the APC and nobody can do anything about that. This is the time to concentrate on giving the dividends of democracy to his people under the PDP,” Osadolor stated.

Recall that last week, the rumour was rife that the state chapter of the PDP was poised for a showdown with Governor Obaseki over his alleged plan to dissolve the party executive committee at all levels across the state.

Obaseki had on May 8, 2021 hosted a meeting of state PDP leaders at the Government House, Benin, with a proposed agenda to dissolve the party executives at all levels in the state. Only three old chieftains of PDP were in attendance of the meeting, namely; Chief Tom Ikimi, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi and Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, drawing the anger of the exco members and others who were left out of the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the proposal, the state chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi and the secretary, Hillary Otsu, wrote a letter to the national leadership of the party.