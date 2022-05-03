The Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has called on the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Barrister Effiong Akwa, to obey a subsisting order of the Court and vacate the NDDC office.

Recall that a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, had in March 2022, directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to remove the interim leadership structure of the NDDC as well as remove the commission from any government ministry, including the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

MOSIEND, in a letter addressed to Akwa, which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, asked the NDDC sole administrator to vacate the office within 14 days.

The letter, which was signed by the group’s National President, Kennedy Tonjo West, said the leadership will also proceed to court in conjunction with other well-meaning comrades to pursue contempt proceeding against Akwa.

The letter reads in part: “The National leadership of the Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, (MOSIEND)is not happy that you have continued to held sway at the NDDC, enjoy access to the lodges or guest houses funded by the Commission, which is inconsistent with extant laws governing the Commission making your stay now illegal.

“MOSIEND is a sociocultural cum mass mobilization pressure group advocating for Environmental Justice, Equity and Fairness from the Nigerian Government and the multinational oil companies.

“It is the desire of the 9th National Executive Council of the Movement For The Survival Of The Ijaw Ethnic Nationality In The Niger Delta (MOSIEND) to draw your attention to the recent ruling of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, bothering on the incompatibility of your present designation as the Sole Administrator of the NDDC with the NDDC (Establishment) Act 2000.

“As stakeholders of the Niger Delta project and a frontline organization advocating for a fair deal for the people in all areas of life, we ask that you comply with the Ruling of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa.

“In complying with the Ruling of the Court, it is expedient you vacate lodges, guests hosues and the NDDC Headquarters without any further delay. You are to vacate the NDDC Headquarters within 14 days.

“On your failure to comply with this simple request, we will have no option than to apply pragmatic approaches to drive home our position to ensure your eviction from Government Property. we will not hesitate to mobilize all well meaning Niger Deltans to peacefully resist your attempt to access the NDDC Headquarters.

“We will also proceed to court in conjunction with other well meaning comrades to pursue Contempt Proceeding as well.

“We are also advising the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to withdraw the security details attached to you as Niger Deltans will not allow Tax Payers money to be spent on illegal contraptions.”

