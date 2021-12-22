Vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, has applauded appointment of the Apostolic Nuncio to Trinidad and Tobago, Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu by Pope Francis as the permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations Office and Specialised Institutions in Geneva.

Pope Francis also appointed Archbishop Nwachukwu as permanent observer to the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the representative of the Vatican to the International Migrations Organisation.

Obi, in his congratulatory message, said Bishop Fortunatus’ new appointment was not just an appreciation for his labour in the vineyard, but a bigger platform from where he could impact more lives.

The former Anambra State governor described the new positions as very critical, not just to the church, but the global community.

He prayed God to inundate Bishop Fortunatus with His wisdom and strength, while appreciating the Catholic Church, through the Holy Father, Pope Francis, for finding ” our brother and friend, worthy of occupying such an exalted position”.

