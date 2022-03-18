Contrary to the news making rounds about the release of ex-Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), LEADERSHIP has gathered that the embattled former governor is still been held.

LEADERSHIP gathered that even though the governor and his wife were sighted leaving the EFCC office in Lagos on Friday morning, they were actually being taken to EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

The EFCC source that confirmed the development, said the immediate-past Anambra State governor is still in EFCC custody.

Recall that the EFCC had arrested Obiano after he had handed over to Professor Charles Soludo earlier on Thursday.

The former governor was arrested on Thursday night on his way out of Nigeria.

The EFCC had said, “EFCC today, (yesterday) March 17, 2022 picked up ex governor Obiano of Anambra State.

“The former governor who has been on the Commission’s watchlist was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos at about 8.30pm as he prepared to board a flight to Houston, USA.”

Also recall that the EFCC had placed ex-governor on its watch list.

In a letter to the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021, the commission requested the service to place the former governor on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.