Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has said the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 governorship poll, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, will secure up to 90 per cent of the total votes that will be cast.

Obiano stated this on Thursday in Awka, the state capital.

“Leaders of opposition parties in the state will not only vote overwhelmingly, but also campaign vigorously for the candidate of APGA in the November 6 gubernatorial election in the state,” he said.

The governor stated that he was confident that Soludo would secure up to 90 per cent of votes because of the “immense popularity of his nomination among Nigerians, who want the best for Nigeria, starting with Anambra State.”

Obiano said, “All Progressives Congress leaders across the nation are among the almost uncountable number of Nigerians, who have been congratulating the people of Anambra State on Soludo’s emergence as the APGA gubernatorial candidate last Wednesday.

“All my phones have been buzzing ceaselessly. None of my four telephones can take text or WhatsApp messages any more. There are too many messages in the inbox of each of my personal and official email addresses. It is all about Soludo.

“The messages have been coming from development partners, the organised private sector, bishops, clerics, market union leaders, professional associations, traditional rulers, town unions, students’ bodies, two former presidents, numerous former state governors, academics, writers, ndi Anambra in the Diaspora, National Assembly members, heads of federal and international agencies, people with physical disabilities, petty traders and so on.”