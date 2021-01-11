ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, Prof. George Obiozor, was yesterday, elected the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the pan Igbo umbrella group.

Amb Obiozor polled 304 votes to clinch the position while Valentine Oparaocha polled 15 votes and Sergius Uju Okoro scored three votes.

Chairman of South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi and his Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma led eminent Igbo citizens to elect a new president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Eight candidates contested the position. They were Valentine Oparaocha, Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, George Obiozor, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, Dr. Joe Nworgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka, Prof. Eze Chukwunyere Nwebo and Uju Sergius.

Meanwhile, two candidates, Osuagwu and Asoluka were alleged not to have returned their nomination forms.

The election held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, the Imo State capital, with representations for the Governors of Abia, Anambra and Enugu states.

Traditional rulers who graced the election included the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and immediate past chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Samuel Ohiri.

Clergymen who attended included the Archbishop of Enugu Anglican Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuema; and the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Imo State, Rev. Eches Divine Eches; Bishop Goddy Okafor, chairman South East CAN amongst others.

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who doubles as the chairman of the South East Governors Forum before the election commended the outgoing President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo for conducting a successful election despite the efforts of those he described as the Igbo detractors. Umahi said the South East Governors endorsed the process and stand by the outcome of the election.

He tasked the incoming executive to continue to let the same spirit of love for Ndigbo to continue.

Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma maintained that they would continue to fight for the unity of Nigeria as according to him, it would benefit Ndigbo more.

He lamented that South East Governors have been singled out for castigation saying “We have always supported the unity of this country. But one thing we hold very dear is our love for Ndigbo. That comes first before political party. We don’t care what people say about that.”

He thanked the South East governors for their roles which he described as important in the unity of the people of the region.