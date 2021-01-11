By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former minister of External Affairs and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Tom Ikimi, declared that the vast experience and network of the newly elected President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor will advance the cause of the Igbo people.

Ikimi who stated this while felicitating with Obiozor on his election added that the quest by the Igbo nation to play significant roles in the Nigeria will be appropriately led by the new President-General, who has established very robust contacts across the country over the years.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed on Monday, Ikimi said the Igbo nation made a better choice with Obiozor’s election in this crucial period of the nation’s history, whom he described as an accomplished academic and capable of blending admirably with all political parties.

Ikimi also congratulated the outgoing President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on completion of an exciting an eventful tenure.

He said “I have received with utmost pleasure the news of the election of Ambassador George Obiozor as the new President General of the Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The Igbo nation could never have made a better choice, particularly at this time of our nation’s evolution other than this erudite scholar and exquisite diplomat, who has earned my respect over the past three to four decades of our association.

“Ambassador George Obiozor, former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Israel, Cyprus and the United States of America (USA), an accomplished academic would blend most admirably today with all political parties.

“He takes over from John Nnia Nwodo, who has successfully completed a very exciting and eventful tenure.

“The quest by the Igbo nation to play significant roles in the Nigerian nation will find an appropriate leadership in this new President-General, who over the years has established very robust contacts across the country.

“Ambassador Georgy, I pray that God grants you good sound health in the years ahead and a very successful history making tenure,” Ikimi stated.