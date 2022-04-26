Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election, Peter Obi Support Network yesterday declared that their six million members will donate N1,000 each to raise N6 billion for the aspirant.

Speaking at a rally organised by the Peter Obi support network in Abuja, the chairman of the occasion, Sheikh Rufai Al-Siddiq said they are donating N1000 each to raise N6 billion.

“The Peter Obi Support Network is over six million people and each will donate not less than N1000. Many will donate more than that. If our six million members donate N1000 each, we have raised N6 billion from our group alone,” he said.

According to Al-Siddiq, the donation by all members shows the acceptance of Peter Obi by the Muslims in Nigeria.

“Chance should be given to the candidate from the South East. It will build good relationship throughout the country and bring unity. Peter Obi is the best person to be president in 2023,” Al-Siddiq said.

He said as Atiku’s running mate, Peter Obi was the one that made the PDP to get such massive votes especially from the South adding that every part of the country should be allowed to govern.

Al-Siddiq, who hails from Kogi State insisted that the 2023 presidency should be the time for the South East to produce the president, insisting that they have a competent person who governed Anambra State with good results to show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director of strategy of the Peter Obi support network, Marcel Ngogbehei, who spoke virtually, said Peter Obi would bring digital governance if elected president.

“We have four main objectives which is to encourage national unity and national cohesion. We want Nigerians from every part of the country to know that they are one.

“We also said that whoever that want to be the president in 2023, he must be a man who has proven prudence in governance. Nigeria keeps borrowing which is bad. We want a president that will cut government spending.

“We want a responsible leadership with short-and long-term plans, focusing on citizens and not personal benefits. We have judged the contestants concerning their antecedents and Peter Obi has proved himself. When he was governor of Anambra State, he governed well. So, the Peter Obi support network is beyond him,” Ngogbehei said, adding that a new Nigeria is possible with Peter Obi as president.