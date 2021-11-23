Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha, and a Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller, are among prominent Africans that have confirmed their attendance and listed to speak at the forthcoming Jet Age Nation Builders Conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

Other speakers listed include; Dr. Tamara Alqolaghassi and Nana Kwame Bediako.

The event slated for December 5 to 7 in Lagos State is meant to discuss key sustainable development matters affecting investment, innovation, youths of Africa and their traction in the developmental matters.

A statement signed Tuesday in Abuja by the Jet Age Africa coordinator, Amb. Young Piero, said the continental event will also honour notable leaders from public and private sectors and young innovators who have demonstrated profound zeal and contribution to the advancement and sustainable development of the African continent in their various specialised fields of endeavour.

Among those listed for the honour include; Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo (SAN), and President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina

Others are Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Gebremariam Tewolde, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Nana Kwame Bediako, Founder Wonder World, His Royal Majesty the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Highness the Emir of Kanu, His Royal Majesty the Olu of Warri, among other notable leaders in the continent of Africa.

On the choice of Obasanjo, Okorocha, Peller and others, the organisers said experiences, exposure, policies undertaken and passion for the development of Africa as continent were considered.

Amb. Piero said speakers were drawn from all walks of life across Africa and other continents to underscore the strong need for partnership and collaboration towards the advancement of the continent and projecting solutions in Nigeria for Africa advancement.

“The Nigeria/Africa we yearn for is inside of us, it is therefore time we work in synergy for the birth of a new, united and a stronger Continent of Africa.

“The Jet Age Nation Builders is a continental facility which brings together Government, Investors, Innovation, Friends of Africa and young Africans with profound zeal who are making ground breaking contributions in various developmental spheres of their respective States. Our mantra #thefutureisnow with the Theme: The Future Is Now,” he said.

Piero added that the event is expected to discuss among others; “Investment promotion, bridging the funding gap and innovative finance, partnership and collaboration with relevant government agencies, organisations and stakeholders, discussing and identifying the potentials of young executive & innovators as drivers for more business growth, new economy and achieving development goals.

“Identifying and discussing the problem and importance of free trade zone, block chain and crypto currency in Africa, addressing industry-based challenges & reviewing new business models (e.g. industry, fin-tech, media disrupt, food security, renewable and green manufacturing), learning about best practices or disruptive models from experts, fast growing companies & brands new technologies.

“Discussing business & regulatory policies of the government affecting international trade and ease of doing business for international corporations,” he stated.