A non-governmental organisation, Ochacho Foundation, has commenced the rehabilitation of Otukpo township road as well as other roads leading to various farmlands around Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue State.

The president of the foundation, Hon. Alex Enokela Ogbe, said the road and school blocks were built to ease the suffering of road users and students.

Ogbe who is an aspirant to the House of Representatives in Otukpo/Ohimini federal constituency of Benue State, told LEADERSHIP Sunday in Abuja yesterday that the foundation had also commenced the building of a classroom, standard security post, canteen and a 1,000 seater capacity examination hall at Upu Community Secondary School, Otukpo.

He said the foundation had also intermittently installed street solar lights to lighten up the community.

“This strategic road when completed will bring massive relief to commuters plying the road, especially during the rainy season.

“During rainy season motorist find it difficult to ply the road, hence vehicular movement is most often than not halted especially due to lack of a drainage system.

“But with the construction of road and drainage one can conclude that when completed it will serve the community for long period,” he said.

He assured that more development projects would be brought to the constituency by the foundation.