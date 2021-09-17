Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr. Samuel Ocheho has quits position.

According to the Secretary General of the HFN, Ocheho tendered his resignation on Wednesday to part in the forthcoming zonal reps elections slated for September 22, 2021. Halima A Benjamin, a member of the Caretaker Committee of HFN also tendered her resignation to contest North-central zonal elections.

Mr. Ocheho is expected to vie for zonal representative of the South-West which will hold in Ibadan while Madam Halima will contest for the zonal representative of North Central.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They decided to resign in line with the National Sports Federation election guideline under Electoral Committee article 4.3 which state that “the caretaker committee members of the board of each of the National Sports Federation presently constituted shall not be member of the Electoral Committee neither shall they be eligible to contest any election unless they resign from their office or appointment not less than one week prior to the election”.

“”They appreciated the Ministry of Sports for giving them the opportunity to serve as caretaker committee members of the HFN after the board of the National Sport Federations were dissolved in June.

Mr. Ocheho who came in to be the President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria in 2017, has done a whole lot to reposition handball and make it one of the profitable sports with so much accolades locally and internationally with him recently elected president of CAHB Zone 3.

Zonal representative elections will hold across the country on September 22, 2021 in Ibadan for the South-West, Enugu for South-East, Benin for South-South, Markudi for North-Central, Bauchi for North-East, Kaduna for North-West.

The winners of the different zones will meet in Abuja for the President and Vice President election on September 30, 2021 with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) and the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) acting as election monitors.