Socio-cultural group, Ochetoha K’Idoma, of Benue South has described the Idoma International Carnival as the hub of Idoma unity.

President of the apex cultural group, AVM Tony Adokwu (rtd), made this assertion on Friday during a meeting with Idoma International Carnival team in Abuja.

Adokwu described the carnival as a good platform to unite Idoma people and showcase her rich cultural heritage.

He lauded organisers of the carnival for always projecting the Idoma culture in good light.

He said his office would give the necessary support to the 2021 edition of the carnival to make sure it is successful.

While endorsing the fiesta, Adokwu called on other Idoma sons and daughters to join hands with the organisers to make the event a huge success.

“I have said this before and I would like to repeat it, this is the hub of Idoma unity. This is the kind of platform our people need.

“I have been following the event for years now and I must give kudos to Eddy (Ochai) and his team for always projecting our culture.

“This carnival has no doubt further put the Idoma community on the global map.

“In my capacity as the president of Ochetoha K’Idoma, I endorse this laudable project and I call on other well-meaning sons and daughters of Idoma to key into this. Let us build bridges and break boundaries,” he said.

Earlier, the team presented a congratulatory letter personally signed by Chief Edwin Ochai, president, Idoma International Carnival to AVM Adokwu on his emergence as the new leader of Ochetoha K’Idoma.

Ochai, in the letter, optimised that with the new leadership in place, Idoma International Carnival looks forward to vigorous support and increased participation from Ochetoha K’Idoma at the forthcoming festival.

“We hope the new leadership will use the 2021 Idoma International Carnival to promote peace, unity and the cultural heritage of Idoma Nation to the world.

The Idoma International Carnival scheduled to start on December 23, 2021, in Otukpo. The carnival could not hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restriction placed on large social gatherings. The theme for this year’s carnival is “Otu-Okpoche K’acholalo” (Hope for our people).