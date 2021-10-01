The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has congratulated Nigerians on the 61st Independence Day Anniversary, saying the country shall experience showers of blessings.

According to a statement signed by the CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, he urged Nigerians for renewed hope in the fate of the nation.

Ayokunle, who also double as the co-chairman, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), however, lamented that bad and selfish leadership have largely contributed to the unfortunate state of the nation.

“On behalf of Christian Association of Nigeria, I congratulate all Nigerians on this occasion of the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria from the colonial rule of the British.

“With full assurance of faith in the Lord and the power of the Holy Spirit, at this difficult time, I prophesy that there shall be showers of blessings in the name of Jesus. Ezekiel prophesied to a people in captivity of the Babylonians that there shall be showers of blessings.

“…The situation in Nigeria and of Nigerians today looks like that of Israel and Judah in captivity. We are already in the hands of the enemies because of our corrupt and sinful life. We are in pains of insecurity, inflation, unemployment, poverty is stirring many people in the face.

“Kidnappers do not allow us to rest. Some religious fanatics want to forcefully convert Nigerians into their religion. This is the main agenda of the Boko Haram insurgents and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP). They have caused and are still causing mayhem in the nation, killing innocent citizens. As the Lord lives, they shall not prosper in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“For the past years, bad and selfish leadership we have had largely contributed to the unfortunate state we are today. These bad leaders did not plan for the country to grow and if they did, they never make effort to implement the development plans. They embezzled the commonwealth of the nation. By their action, they threw the citizens into unnecessary suffering and pain. Unemployed youths have taken to criminalities.

“Youths are trying frantically to run abroad to search for a better life. Some in the process perished in the Mediterranean Sea or ended up being used as sex slaves. Some got themselves engaged in armed robbery and internet fraud, etc.

“The situation humanly speaking appears bleak but knowing that God is not man and with him, all things are possible, this is the right time to believe that there shall be showers of blessings because some people are praying for this country.

“There shall be showers of blessings because God shall judge the evildoers in the nation. There shall be showers of blessings because God rules in the affairs of humans. There shall be showers of blessings because the thoughts of God towards us are good and not evil,” he stated.