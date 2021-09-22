The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that Nigeria will experience real independence from attacks, oppression and torture as it celebrates this year’s Independence Day anniversary on October 1, 2021.

Kumuyi made the declaration upon his arrival to Abuja for a 5-day crusade with the theme, ‘Divine Solution Global’ which is starting, on Friday, September 24.

“We are having a great programme, we call it crusade, others call it a conference, we want to bring a divine solution for all people as we come together, and from the past, what has happened and what we believe will happen is that there is going to be a turnaround for the better for everyone that will participate. The programme will last for 5 days and it is from Friday all through to Tuesday,” Pastor Kumuyi said.

Furthermore, he said “after the programme, we will be having our independence, I believe that with the focus on a divine solution for all, not just for people who are on the ground, but we are going to connect online with people all over this nation and all over the world.

“I believe that as we move to the next phase as a country and as individuals and family together, I believe that real independence from all the things that oppress, attack and torture our lives, we are going to have real freedom and solution for every problem.”

Speaking on the faceoff between Resident Doctors and the Nigerian Government, the cleric called for dialogue among the parties in order to find a lasting solution.

“I believe that as we follow the issues, they are trying to resolve everything, I think as we have conflict, the solution is not attacking each other and finding fault, but finding a middle ground, whether we dialogue or negotiate, I believe that we are about seeing the end of the tunnel,” he stated.

On pardoning repentant Boko Haram, Pastor Kumuyi was of the opinion that the government should approach the issue with carefulness in order to restore peace in the country.

“Because of the past experiences, the government will have to look at the situation, look at real surrender and sincerity, and as we think about that together, it is a two-way programme, which is like having the carrot and the stick, but sometimes we have to apply the carrot method so that there can be peace, the important thing is not to punish a culprit, the important thing is to have peace in our country,” Kumuyi added.