The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani, has saluted the efforts of the gallant Nigerian troops fighting to secure the nation, saying the enemies of the country will fail.

Sani, who described this year’s Independence Anniversary as a solemn one, said the country is at war with elements who are determined to reverse the progress made as a nation and as a people in the last 61 years.

In an anniversary message released in Kaduna on Friday, Senator Uba Sani noted that unless the forces of retrogression are decimated, Nigeria cannot resume normal movement and normal business.

“Our governments and security forces have turned the heat on the criminal elements. They are on the run. They are being steadily demystified. With sustained operations, stability and peace will be restored,” the Senator said.

Sani while saying Nigeria’s biggest challenge remains forging ahead as a united nation, lamented the nation’s failure to effectively manage its differences which is what retrogressive forces have been exploiting to, “put a knife in what holds it together. They have come in different forms; insurgency, banditry, secession, kidnapping. They have destroyed many communities. They have wasted lives. They have destroyed the people’s means of livelihood. They are mindless. They are evil. But their days are numbered.”

Saluting the people of Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Senator Uba said he remained fully committed to their welfare and progress, urging them to keep faith.

“I urge Nigerians to give total support to the security agencies in the ongoing operations across the country. Credible intelligence is key to a successful operation. We must remain vigilant and contribute our quota towards securing our communities.

“We must initiate community dialogues in order to build sustainable peace in our communities. No development is possible in an environment where peace is in short supply.

“I commend Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the measures he is taking to checkmate criminal elements in Kaduna State. Let us support him fully. The full weight of the law and the might of the State is being brought to bear on the boastful criminal elements. They are gasping for breath. Our communities and people will breath properly again.”

The senator added:”I join my dear compatriots and well wishers across the globe in thanking the Almighty God for sustaining our country for the past 61 years. We have made a lot of progress. We have missed many opportunities. We have faced huge challenges. But we are undeterred. We are a resilient people; highly resourceful, innovative, hard working and forward looking.”