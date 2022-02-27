Afro-jazz musician and saxophonist, Prince Eji Oyewole, who clocked 81 last Saturday, February 19, is one musician who is still passionate about making people feel happy with his music.

The great and self-styled musician from Ibadan, Oyo State, who has crossed continents to perform for more than six decades of his music career, was on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Bogobiri in Ikoyi, Lagos, the nest of live performance.

Oyewole, who is still passionate about entertaining fans with good music, sang a repertoire of his hit songs like ‘Aye Ofe’ at his monthly gig.

The jazzist who had learned under highlife greats like Eddie Okonta, Chris Ajilo during his early career, said his longevity in music was a gift of God and he loves to make people happy with his music .

“I believe the gift of music is a great gift and I love to make people happy. Having started music early in life, I thank God that I am still singing at 80 years. My secret is to focus on the main things and leave the rest to God. I have travelled round the world with my music and I have found out that life itself is a gift and whatever you do in life, do it right and don’t cheat the next person because it will boomerang. I want to be remembered as someone that brought love and happiness through his music,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

With songs like ‘Love makes the World Sweet’, ‘Aye Ofe’, Prince Oyewole who had performed with Roy Chicago, Ambrose Campbell, Bobby Benson and even Fela Kuti, to name a few, is a testament of poise and grace.

It is interesting to note that Oyewole whose grand-father was once the Olubadan of Ibadan Land, and had spent the golden moment of his career in Europe and America, is sharing the stage with the great musicians of yore.

ADVERTISEMENT