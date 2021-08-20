Arsenal have taken a step closer to signing Norwegian star midfielder Martin Odegaard after the player completed his medical, according to Sky Sports.

Odegaard is expected to join Arsenal from Real Madrid for an initial £30m fee plus bonuses of around £4m.

Although personal terms have been agreed already, Odegaard is unlikely to take part in Sunday’s game against Chelsea as his visa application process is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players arriving from an EU country require a Governing Body Exemption (GBE) before they can register.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with the Gunners after failing to break into the Real Madrid team under Zinedine Zidane.

He made 20 appearances across all competitions, with one of his two goals coming in the north London derby win over Tottenham in March.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keen to get a £24m deal done for Ramsdale from Sheffield United so the goalkeeper can be part of the squad for Sunday’s game.

The fee could rise by another £6m in add-ons depending on whether Ramsdale becomes the Gunners’ long-term No 1.