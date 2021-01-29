The Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Stephen Adi Odey has commiserated with Dr Mrs Monica Okom and her entire family over the demise of her husband, late Chief Linus Emonshe Okom, Ada Bekwarra aged 81 years.

Senator Odey in a condolence message signed and made available to newsman on Saturday in Abuja, urged Dr Monica and the entire family to be comforted by the fact that their late father lived well and impacted positively on the lives of the people as an outstanding leader.

He said, “The death of Ada Bekwarra came to me as a rude shock because he was one of those who gave his all in terms of support, advice and guidance from the primaries to the main election that culminated in my emergence as a Senator. I am still in shock that he is no more soon after my inauguration.

“I am mindful of the fact that the demise of a loved one no matter the age, leaves a yawning gap which is difficult to fill. Ada Bekwarra as we know, was a renowned politician with sterling leadership and managerial potentials.

“He served in various capacities too numerous to mention which afforded him the prestigious award of the Order of the Niger (OON).

“Having lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed lasting legacies for posterity, we have cause to celebrate and thank God for the achievements and successes he recorded in his life time. But we implore you not to sorrow over the vacuum created by his exit but rather, be full of appreciation and praises to God for his countless blessings.

“On-behalf of my family, the good people of Cross River North Senatorial District, I join other numerous friends, associates and well- wishers to sympathize with you and your family on his glorious transition,” he said.

He enjoined the people of Cross River North Senatorial District to join in praying for Almighty God to grant the family fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, adding that may the good Lord grant his gentle soul eternal repose in His bosom.