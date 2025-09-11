Bayelsa United’s technical adviser, Monday Odigie, has voiced his belief that the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has significant potential for improvement.

Odigie highlighted the need for enhancements within the league, noting recent efforts to align its calendar with that of top footballing nations to boost competitiveness. “Whatever we are witnessing now in the NPFL, we can always improve. We need to build on what we have,” he remarked.

The 2025-26 season, which commenced three weeks ago, has seen minimal complaints regarding officiating, with matchday three yielding six home victories and four away draws.