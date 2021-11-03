The Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria has confronted the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), over the invasion of the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili, a justice of the Supreme Court.

Speaking on behalf of the SANs at the Federal Ministry of Justice Abuja, Chief Solomon Awomolo, SAN, said they were concerned about the incident, insisting that the government must unearth those behind that national disgrace.

“We have come to see the AGF concerning the unfortunate and ugly invasion of the resident of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court last Friday by yet to be identified security operatives.

“When judges’ lives, careers, security and safety, when their independence is threatened, then democracy is also threatened.

“The AGF has said he did not have knowledge of the incident and he had written a letter of complaint to the Inspector General of Police for a thorough investigation as demonstration of his sincerity.

“He said he is open to being investigated if there is any information that connects him to the incident.

“We are going to meet with the Chief Justice of Nigeria and let him know that the Body of SANs is very concerned about the lives, security and safety of our judicial officers anywhere and everywhere.

“This incident appears to be in isolation but we cannot let it be swept under the carpet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident must be investigated and investigated thoroughly.”

“Nigerians are interested in this matter. It should not be politicized; it’s a matter of grave, political and constitutional importance.

“There are three arms of government; the Executive, the Legislature and Judiciary. One is not supposed to be in ambush or overriding the other or threaten the other’s existence, otherwise democracy is at risk.

Reacting, the AGF completely exonerated himself, saying he is open to investigation.

“Neither the Federal Government nor the office of the AGF is involved in the invasion of the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili, the AGF said.